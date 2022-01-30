'Luck By Chance' clocks 13 years

Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'Luck By Chance' has completed 13 years since it was released in theatres.

On Sunday, Zoya took a stroll down memory lane and recalled when she made her directorial debut with the film.

"I just turned 13. #Luckbychance. #birthday. #13yearsdirector," she wrote on Instagram.

She also shared the film's poster.

For the unversed, 'Luck By Chance' revolves around two characters - Sona (Konkona Sen Sharma) and Vikram (Farhan Akhtar) who have come to the city of dreams to make it big in the entertainment industry. While it's been years of Sona struggling as an actor, Vikram chances upon an opportunity to become a male lead in a film. This choice he makes shows how his relationship with his friend and his lover changes.

The film also stars Sunny Deol, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkumar Hirani, Boman Irani and Anurag Kashyap in cameos.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor