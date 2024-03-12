"Lucked out marrying best man in the world": Yami Gautam shares cute picture to wish husband Aditya Dhar on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 : As filmmaker Aditya Dhar turned a year older today, the wishes have been pouring in but the most special one is finally here. Wifey-actor Yami Gautam shared a cute romantic picture to express her love for him.

Yami took to Instagram on Tuesday and dropped a cute couple picture along with a note.

In the picture, parents-to-be all smiles as they pose for the camera.

Yami can be seen wearing a denim jacket with a dark blue full sleeves top while Aditya opted for a casual blazer look.

Yami's pregnancy glow in the photo can't be missed.

The note read, "Happy birthday to my (sun, world, heart emojis). Words shall never do justice to how I feel about you & the fact that I lucked out marrying the best man in the world. Thank you for everything that you do & what you are. I love you so much. Happy birthday, Aditya."

As soon as the post was shared, fans flooded the comment to wish the filmmaker on his special day.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are all set to embrace parenthood.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, announced the news of pregnancy at the trailer launch of their film.

Interacting with the media, Aditya said, "Our baby is on its way."

Yami is reportedly five-and-a-half months pregnant. Her delivery is due in May 2024.

She marked a stunning appearance at the event of 'Article 370'. Several clips from the trailer launch surfaced online in which Yami can be seen hiding her baby bump.

Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh. The duo had previously worked together in the 2019 war-action drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Meanwhile, Yami is currently basking in the success of 'Article 370'.

She portrayed the role of an intelligence officer in the film.

'Article 370', is directed by National Award-winning Aditya Suhas Jambhale.

The film is headlined by Yami Gautam together with Priyamani.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film was released in cinemas on February 23.

Yami will also be seen in 'Dhoom Dhaam'.

