Lucy Liu speaks upon her embarrassment over C. Thomas Howell

Los Angeles, Jan 11 Hollywood actress Lucy Liu has shared that she was very embarrassed to tell C. Thomas Howell that she had a crush on him as a teenager.

The 57-year-old actress fell head over heels for the actor when he starred in the 1983 crime-thriller film, ‘The Outsiders’, aged 16, and she even had a photo of him on her wall, reports ‘Female First UK’.

In an interview with W Magazine, Lucy was asked who her first "cinematic crush" was, and she said, "C. Thomas Howell in ‘The Outsiders’. I was able to afford one of those teen magazines. I Scotch-taped it up to my wood-panel wall. He had a very ’80s look, with his hair blown back and his hand in his jeans pocket”.

‘The Outsiders’ followed the rivalry between two teenage gangs, the greasers, including brothers Ponyboy Curtis, Darrel Curtis and Sodapop Curtis and their pals, and the privileged Socs (Socials).

As per ‘Female First UK’, in 2012, Lucy "ironically" worked with C. Thomas, 59, in season 4 of the TNT crime drama, Southland, which followed Los Angeles Police Department patrol officers and detectives try to stop crime in the Californian city, while they juggled drama in their personal lives. But Lucy did not tell C. Thomas that she fancied him as a youngster.

She shared, "I never told him that I had a crush on him, because I was so embarrassed. We were playing tough cops”.

The actress has never been married but was engaged to 50-year-old film director Zach Helm in 2004, two years after they met at a Hollywood bash and dated. However, their engagement was called off, and they broke up a few months later. Lucy has had other high-profile relationships.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor