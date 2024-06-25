Luv Sinha on Not Attending Sister Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Wedding, says ' Give Me Some Time'

Sonakshi Sinha got married to Zaheer Iqbal on June 23rd in the presence of family members and close friends. Later on couple hosted a grand reception at Shilpa Shetty's restaurant Bastein with Celebrity DJ Ganesh. Who's who were present at the event, but Sonakshi Sinha's brother was not seen around. He was neither at wedding rituals nor at reception. Luv now has break silence and commented about his absence.

When HT asked Luv about his absence he said , "Please allow a day or two. I shall address your query then if I find it appropriate. Thank you for inquiring." Before the wedding, Luv posted a picture with a caption that appeared cryptic. He inquired, "Which side will you choose today? #twoface #duotone #duality #throwback #portrait"

However, he later clarified his post, stating, "Esteemed media friends, I do not engage in cryptic communication. When I have something to express, I will do so clearly." Currently, he has requested some time to reconcile with the upcoming wedding and his emotions before discussing it.

Meanwhile, during Sonakshi's procession, Saqib Saleem and other friends were observed carrying the ceremonial flower 'chaddar' over her, a traditional ritual typically performed by the bride's brothers. Sonakshi Zaheer tied knot by civil marriage act 1872 they registered their marriage. Sonakshi will not convert her religion said her husband Zaheer.