Madhavan reacts after son Vedaant breaks National Junior record for 1500 m freestyle

Actor Madhavan's son Vedaant broke the National Junior Record for the 1500 m freestyle at the Junior National Aquatics this year, which is being held at the Biju Patnaik Swimming Pool in the iconic Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.Vedaant clocked 16:01.73 to erase his state-mate Advait Page's record of 16:06.43 seconds which was created in the year 2017 and took home a gold medal. Sharing a video clip from the event, Vedaant's father and actor Madhavan wrote, “Never say never. National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken.”

Earleir in April, after having won the silver medal in the 1500m freestyle swimming event and clocked at 15:57:86 at the Danish Open 2022 in Copenhagen, the young swimmer had also bagged a gold medal in the 800m swimming event and clocked 8:17.28. Earlier last year, he had won the bronze medal at the Latvian Open qualifiers swimming tournament. On the work front, Madhavan has been receiving positive reviews for his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.