Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene exude major couple goals in new pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 : Popular couple Madhuri Dixit Nene and Dr Shirram Nene often share their adorable couple pictures and videos with their fans.

On Thursday, the couple dropped a couple of cute pictures from their vacation and captioned it, "Always loving each other's vibe."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Shriram Nene (@drneneofficial)

In the pictures, Madhuri and Shriram could be seen on a Yacht and clicking each other's pictures.

Soon after the dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"So sweet couple," a fan commented.

A user wrote, "This the best picture on internet today."

"Ahhh so so sweet," a fan commented.

Madhuri married Shriram, a doctor, in 1999. She relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and their second child Ryan was born in 2005.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in 'Maja Ma'. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film was a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.

The film premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from Madhuri, the film also starred Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor