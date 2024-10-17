Madhuri Dixit’s husband pours his heart out on 25th anniversary

Mumbai, Oct 17 Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Shriram Nene, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Thursday. Marking the occasion, Shriram shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, featuring throwback pictures and videos of the couple alongside a heartfelt note.

In his message, he expressed his love, calling Madhuri his ‘eternal sweetheart.’ Taking to his Instagram handle, Shriram posted an endearing video featuring the couple’s sweet moments, including a clip him proposing marriage to the actress.

Alongside the clip, he wrote in the caption, “As a man said, “two hearts that beat as one. To my soulmate and eternal sweetheart, happiest 25th anniversary. You are the most gorgeous woman on the planet to me in all ways, with the kindest soul and most beautiful smile. Almost half of our lives we have spent together which have been the best years of our lives, creating memories, raising kids, having fun and creating impact. Look forward to infinite and beyond with you".

Fans flooded the post with warm wishes, congratulating the pair on 25 years of togetherness. One user commented, “Happy anniversary.” Another said, “Happy anniversary power couple".

From their wedding pictures to their candid romantic moments, the video montage beautifully captures the couple’s journey of love over the years. The ‘Devdas’ actress also posted a special video, captioning, “25 years of love, laughter, and countless memories with you. Happy anniversary, my forever and always".

Madhuri and Shriram tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on October 17, 1999, in Southern California. They welcomed their first son, Arin, in 2003 and second son Ryan in 2005. Madhuri spent some time in the US as a homemaker before making a comeback to acting. The actress is best known for her iconic roles in films like ‘Tezaab’, ‘Beta’, ‘Dil’, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Kaun’, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, and ‘Devdas.’ Madhuri Dixit made her comeback in 2007 with the film ‘Aaja Nachle’ after a brief hiatus. She was last seen in the 2022 drama film ‘Maja Ma'.

