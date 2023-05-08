Maharashtra; Arijit Singh injured after fan pulls his hand during concert

Singer Arjit Singh performed live at Aurangabad, Maharashtra where he got injured when a fan pulled his hand. Reportedly, he was interacting with the audience when the incident happened which left him pausing the concert.

In the video, Arijit is seen saying, "You were pulling me. Please come on stage. Listen, I have been struggling, okay? You have to understand this." After the fan replied, he added, “You were pulling me. Listen to me, I am not somebody who's going to blame just like that, okay? I am struggling.”

He also said, “You are here to have fun, no problem. But If I am not able to perform, you are not able to have fun, that's as simple as that. You pulling me like that…now my hands are shaking. should I leave?” Responding to his words, the crowd shouts 'no'.' He further repeated, “Why did you pull me like that? My hand is shaking right now. I can’t move my hand.