Mahesh Manjrekar quits Savarkar biopic over creative differences with Randeep Hooda

Actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar was all set to direct Randeep Hooda’s Swantantrya Veer Savarkarthat was announced recently. Now the director and the actor of the historical are the same. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker delved into the details of why he stepped away from the project and what went behind the prep of the film. He said, “The only thing which hurt me was that it seemed as if Randeep had planned to slowly ease me out of the film. ”In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Mahesh Manjrekar shared how Randeep Hooda initially impressed him with his research for the character. He said, “I met Randeep and I saw that he’s quite sincere and was involved with the subject. We had a couple of meetings. He read several books related to the freedom struggle, World Wars etc. I found it quite interesting. The first draft was read out to him.”

"He had a few issues and that was okay. Then even during the second draft, he had (some objections). I told him, ‘If this is what’s going to happen, there will be a problem in the film’. He assured me that once the script is locked, he won’t question anything,” Mahesh said.Mahesh then added how Randeep had his own ideas that he wanted to incorporate into the film's script and that created some problems. Mahesh said that Randeep wanted to include elements of Hitler, the King of England, the Prime Minister of England in the film which did not sit well with the director. He said that Randeep remained adamant regarding certain changes after having read so much. "He then started telling him that I can shoot in a particular way and then put the dissolve transition. I was like, ‘Now he’s telling me how to make films’. I made it clear that I am going to direct my way. I also realized that he’s not letting me work. I met the producers. They have been nice to me. I told them ‘This film won’t be made if we both are a part of it. So, it’s either me or him in the film’. Maybe now they are realizing that they made a wrong decision.” said Mahesh. The film is directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani. The film is also facing legal issues as the director-actor Randeep Hooda and producer Sandeep Singh have both claimed their ownership over the copyrights for the story.

