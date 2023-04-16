Mahima Chaudhry recounts her 'fan-girl' moment with Aamir Khan

Mumbai, April 16 Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry shared her fan-girl moment with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan when she did her first commercial with him and recalled how nervous she was that time.

She said: "I shot my first commercial with Aamir Khan and it was a big fan-girl moment for me. I remember shivering throughout the shoot. You know during those days we never had such easy access to stars as we have now."

Mahima made her acting debut in 1997 with the film 'Pardes', and later went on to work in 'Daag: The Fire', 'Dhadkan', 'Kurukshetra', 'Dil Kya Kare', 'Lajja', 'Dobara', among others.

She has worked with popular actors of her time including Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pardes', Sanjay Dutt in 'Daag: The Fire', Salman Khan in 'Baghban', Suniel Shetty in 'Dhadkan', and many more.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor