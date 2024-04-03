Makers of Aayush Sharma-starrer ‘Ruslaan’ team up with NH Studioz for worldwide release

Mumbai, April 3 The makers of the upcoming Aayush Sharma-starrer action-thriller film ‘Ruslaan’ have joined forces with the NH Studioz for the film’s worldwide release.

Aayush spoke about the partnership and said how much the distribution strategy is instrumental in the filmmaking journey.

NH Studioz is known for its stellar track record, and has been associated with some of the most celebrated films like ’Pink,’ ‘Shivaay,’ ‘October,’ ‘Tubelight,’ and ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’.

Aayush Sharma said: “Finding the right collaborators is crucial in the filmmaking journey, and partnering with NH Studioz is important to us. We have a shared vision for Ruslaan. Their track record of delivering impactful cinema resonates deeply with me, and I am thrilled to have them on board. Together, we aim to bring Ruslaan to audiences worldwide, ensuring that our film reaches every corner of the globe.”

Apart from being part of the distribution business, NH Studioz boasts of an impressive portfolio as producers, with projects like ‘Freddy’ and ‘Omerta’ under their belt.

Narendra Hirawat of NH Studioz shared: “We are thrilled to join hands with K K Radhamohan of Sri Sathya Sai Arts for Ruslaan. We have released a number of Hindi films for the worldwide market successfully in the past and we will ensure that Ruslaan gets a theatrical release worldwide so that Hindi film lovers who enjoy an entertaining action film will get to see it.”

Producer K K Radhamohan said: “I am elated that NH Studioz has joined us in presenting Ruslaan to audiences worldwide. Their dedication to bringing entertaining cinema to every corner of the globe is unparalleled. Together, we look forward to sharing our vision with audiences far and wide, knowing that our film Ruslaan will resonate with viewers wherever they may be.”

‘Ruslaan’ also stars Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade.

Directed by Karan L Butani and produced by K K Radhamohan of Sri Sathya Sai Arts, the film is all set to release on April 26.

--IANS

aa/dan

