Makers of Nivin Pauly's 'Sarvam Maya' release BTS video clip

Chennai, Nov 29 (IANS The makers of director Akhil Sathyan's eagerly awaited horror comedy, 'Sarvam Maya', featuring actor Nivin Pauly in the lead, on Saturday chose to delight fans by releasing a Behind The Scenes video clip that comprised of candid shots of the crew at work on the sets of the film.

Sharing the link to the BTS video on its Instagram page, Fire Fly Films, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Catching the unscripted magic of Nivin Pauly...!!! Sarvam Maya✨in theatres from 25th December."

The BTS clip, which shows the entire unit have lots of fun while making the film, shows Nivin Pauly, in particular, livening up proceedings on the set. In particular, the BTS video clip ends with an exhausted but happy Nivin Pauly lamenting about how the unit, after calling him for shooting, was not letting him go. The actor is seen saying the unit promised to let him off at 5 pm, but that time kept moving. "It turned to six, seven and now it is eight," he says as the funny BTS video ends.

Earlier this month, the makers of the film had announced that the shooting of the film had been wrapped up.

Taking to his X timeline, Nivin Pauly had said, "It’s a WRAP. Get ready to go “Delulu” in theatres this Christmas. Sarvam Maya #SarvamMayaMovie #SarvamMaya #Akhilsathyan #Fireflyfilms #PrietyMukundhan"

A teaser released by the makers recently has only added to the excitement of fans and film buffs.

The teaser released shows Nivin Pauly investigating every single room of a traditional house on a night when a thunderstorm threatens to break out. It is evident that he wants to be doubly sure that there is nobody else in the premises. He looks under the bed, at the ceiling, and into cupboards, reassuring himself saying,"Okay". The teaser also shows him spending time happily with Aju Varghese on a beautiful morning.

For the unaware, Nivin Pauly plays the lead in director Akhil Sathyan's upcoming horror-comedy 'Sarvam Maya'. The film, which has triggered huge expectations, is to release for Christmas in December this year.

Sources had told IANS that Priety Mukundhan, who impressed with her fantastic performance in the recently released Pan-Indian film 'Kannappa', plays the female lead in this entertainer.

Apart from Nivin Pauly and Priety Mukhundan, the horror comedy will also feature Aju Varghese in a pivotal role.

Sources had told IANS in July that the unit had already shot for around 30 days and that its major schedules were at Ernakulam and Palakkad in Kerala.

Akhil Sathyan, the director of the film, is the son of one of India's legendary filmmakers Sathyan Anthikad and has delivered critically acclaimed films like Paachuvum Albhuthavilakkum.

Music for 'Sarvam Maya' is by Justin Prabhakaran and art direction is by the very experienced Rajeevan. Cinematography for the film is by Sharan Velayudhan Nair, who was also the cameraman for the critically acclaimed 'Sookshmadarshini'.

--IANS

