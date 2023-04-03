Malaika Arora pens gratitude note for getting "a second chance at life" after car accident last year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 : Malaika Arora has come a long way after she met with a car accident last year. On Sunday, she shared a video and penned a gratitude note.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika dropped a video featuring important moments. From dancing on sets, posing with Karan Johar, chilling with her dog, fun moments with her sister Amrita, videos with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor to doing a car stunt.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqh0UuFu9lh/

Sharing the video, she wrote, "A second chance at life...another dance with life!

One year since my accident, yet one year of sheer gratitude in my heart for this magic called life!

While it took me some time to overcome what had happened with me, the second chance that i got itself supersedes any shred of fear or shock left in my heart."

Malaika added, "Today, as I look back upon this day after a year, i just feel happy and content about where i am today. Love and light to everyone who's dealing with a difficult situation in life right now. Always remember, it will get better! #gratitude #livelifetothefullest."

The accident took place on April 2 last year, when Malaika was returning from Pune and some cars collided with each other near Khalapur Toll Plaza on the Mumbai-Pune highway. She suffered injuries in a car accident and was hospitalised at the Apollo hospital in Navi Mumbai.

Talking about her personal life, Malaika is in a relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public.

Even after all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower on each other on social media.

On the work front, she recently made a digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar.

Malaika gives fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new show 'Moving In With Malaika'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor