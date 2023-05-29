Malaika Arora shares Arjun Kapoor's almost bare body photo, netizens react

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 : On Sunday, Bollywood diva surprised fans by sharing a semi-naked picture of her boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor.

The black-and-white image shows Arjun stretching out his arms on a couch.

"My very own lazy boy," Malaika captioned the post, adding the hashtag "iykyk."

In no time, the picture went viral and garnered netizens' reactions.

"Hahaha what," a social media user commented.

"He is a thirst trap," a fan commented.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Even after all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower love on each other on social media.

On the professional front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma.He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

Malaika, on the other hand, recently featured in the song 'Tera Ki Khayal' with Guru Randhawa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor