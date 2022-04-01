Malayalam actor Jagadeesh's wife passes away

P. Rema, wife of noted actor P. V. Jagadish Kumar popularly known as Jagadish, passed away at their home near Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, said the family. She was 61. The former head of the Department of Forensic Medicine of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, Rema, had taken voluntary retirement after being diagnosed with a rare neurological ailment.She is survived by the actor and their two doctor daughters. Meanwhile, the funeral will take place today in Thycaud Shanthi Kavadam.

Jagadish made his acting debut with My Dear Kuttichathan (1984), India's first 3D film. He got a big break with his role as Appukuttan in Siddique-Lal's In Harihar Nagar (1990). His notable films include Godfather (1991), Mimics Parade (1991), Welcome to Kodaikanal (1992), Thiruthalvaadi (1992), Priyapetta Kukku (1992), Mr & Mrs (1992), Pandu Pandoru Rajakumari (1992), Kunukkitta Kozhi (1992), Kasarkode Khaderbai (1992), Kallan Kappalil Thanne (1992), Grihaprevesam (1992), Sthreedhanam (1993), Sthalathe Pradhana Payyans (1993), Injakkadan Mathai & Sons (1993), Simhavalan Menon (1995), Mimics Super 1000 (1996), and Hitler (1996). He has written a few scripts as well, most notably Adhipan (1989).Jagadish starred in over 50 films as the lead actor during the 1990s. He was one of the bankable lead stars in Malayalam cinema during the 1990s, along with Mukesh, Siddique, Sreenivasan and Jayaram