Malayalam film 'Manjummel Boys' to kickstart its OTT journey

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 27 : Hit Malayalam drama 'Manjummel Boys' will be released soon on OTT.

The film will start its digital journey from May 5 on Disney+ Hotstar.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C6QMO0QIgdi/?igsh=bjEyYjhxNnBqb3k0

Directed by Chidambaram, 'Manjummel Boys' also stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese and Ganapathi amongst others.

Excited about the film's release on OTT, director and writer of 'Manjummel Boys', Chidambaram said, "I am truly overwhelmed by the response Manjummel Boys has received. We set out to create a film that resonates universally going beyond all language barriers, and witnessing its connection with audiences across India is immensely gratifying. Now associating with Disney+ Hotstar to take the movie accessible for audience across the country in their preferred language is an absolute pleasure and hope the audience embraces it with the same love and excitement."

Drawing inspiration from true events, it portrays the tale of a group of friends who encounter a misfortune during their vacation at the Guna caves in 2006. At the box office, the film reportedly raked in more than Rs 200 crore globally. It was released in theatres in February this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor