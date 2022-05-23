"Man is living in my house for 11 months": Karan Mehra accuses ex-wife Nisha Rawal of affair

In a shocking disclosure, actor Karan Mehra has claimed that his estranged wife, Nisha Rawal is having an extramarital affair for the past 11 months and they staying together in his house. Also, Karan said that the man left his wife and children to live with Nisha. According to a new portal, Karan said, "Even today a man is living in my house. For the last 11 months, that person has been staying in my house. He has entered my house, leaving his wife and children." Karan added that Nisha herself confessed to the affair. He also accused Nisha of snatched away his properties, cars and businesses. Karan hinted it was all well planned and now he is ready to put up a strong fight against Nisha as he has gathered all evidence that would make his case stronger.

Karan Mehra also alleged that designer Rohit Verma and actress Munisha Khatwani, who were supporting Nisha earlier, aren't in contact with her anymore.n Kangana's 'Lock Upp' the actress made a shocking secret about her marriage. Nisha said that she has kissed another man while she was married to Karan Mehra. While the actress claimed that she came out in the open about it and did not cheat Karan, she accepted that she was attracted to her old friend.Nisha Rawal said, "I got married in 2012 with my ex-husband (Karan Mehra) and have been through a miscarriage in 2014. Many know about this. The baby was 5 months old when I miscarried. Many also know that I was in a physically and mentally abusive relationship. After the miscarriage, it came as a shocker. As a woman, I was going through a lot of things. There were many instances of abuses I was going through at that time. Being a public figure, I couldn’t share it with anyone. There was fear of being judged by society, friends. You think of family. There was a lack of support. I was going through a lot of trauma."She added,

"In 2015, at my cousin’s sangeet ceremony, there was a big incident of physical abuse and I was completely shaken and broken. I wanted to get therapy to talk to someone. At that time, we were also shifting to our new home. There I met an old friend. We connected after a long time. I confided in him apart from the abuse past. My ex-husband was aware of every time I would meet him. But I think I got close to him. I really got attracted to him because I think there was a lack of support and it was natural after getting support from him. There was a point when I kissed that person. I confessed to my ex-husband that day itself.Karan Mehra and Nisha meet on the set of Hastey Hastey in 2008. Karan was appointed as a designer there he met his lady love. A couple was also seen in Nachh Baliye 5, where their love story gave couple goals to most of the people. Duo dated for 5 long years and then in 2012, they both decided to marry each other. In 2017 they were blessed with a baby boy. Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal’s separation has been grabbing headlines for a quite long period of time.

