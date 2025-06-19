Maniesh Paul Celebrates 2 Years of Rafuchakkar, Teases Fans with a Witty Sequel Hint

A household name celebrated for his effortless charm on stage and screen; Maniesh Paul marked two years of his acclaimed series Rafuchakkar with a heartfelt and nostalgic post, a show that became a pivotal milestone in his acting journey. Widely praised for pushing the envelope, Rafuchakkar saw Maniesh in a never-seen-before avatar, donning five dramatically different characters in a slick, stylish heist comedy-drama. From a simple everyman to an outrageous con artist, his transformative performances earned both critical acclaim and audience love.

To celebrate the occasion, Maniesh shared a special video on social media, captioning it: "Not every day an actor gets the chance to play 5 characters in one show. Can’t believe it’s already 2 years of Rafuchakkar! Ab bolo… Season 2 ka chakkar ho jaye? 😉"What truly caught the eye was the sequel hint of the show, sparking instant buzz and excitement among fans.As he gears up for his upcoming big-screen releases Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Hai Jawaani To Ishq Hona Hai, Rafuchakkar remains a proud testament to Maniesh Paul’s evolution from entertainer to an actor with surprising range, grit, and gravitas.