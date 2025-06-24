Maniesh Paul Celebrates 3 Years of JugJugg Jeeyo, says: “What an Experience This Film Was!”

As JugJugg Jeeyo clocks three years since its release, actor Maniesh Paul took to social media to share a special throwback moment from the film, expressing gratitude for the unforgettable journey. Sharing a recap reel from the movie Maniesh wrote, “What an experience this film was! Thank you,” tagging Karan Johar, Raj Mehta, Dharma Productions, and others. His story serves as a warm reminder of the joy and chaos the film brought to screens — and how it marked one of his most memorable performances in a star-studded ensemble featuring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Singh.

Maniesh Paul's brotherly chemistry was one of the film’s most loved aspects, striking a perfect balance between humor and emotion. Also, his quirky bromance with Varun Dhawan was highly loved. The actor, known for his effortless comic timing and performance in the film, continues to cherish the project as a turning point in his acting journey.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Maniesh Paul is all set to reunite with Varun Dhawan in not just one but two exciting upcoming films. He will be seen sharing screen space with Varun and Janhvi Kapoor in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and will also team up once again with Varun in David Dhawan’s next comic caper Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai.