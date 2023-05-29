Maniesh Paul on OTT debut: 'Rafuchakkar' feels the right step as an actor

Mumbai, May 29 Actors Maniesh Paul and Priya Bapat will be seen in the upcoming series 'Rafuchakkar', which will be premiering on JioCinema from June 15.

'Rafuchakkar' follows the story of Prince, a cunning conman with a golden touch, who specialises in swindling the rich and corrupt. However, his luck takes a turn when he is captured by Shaurya Chautala (Aksha Pardasany), an ambitious Crime Branch officer. The tables are turned when Prince finds himself facing Ritu Bhandari (Priya Bapat), the toughest and most renowned lawyer in town.

As the court battle ensues, it becomes increasingly unclear whether Prince is the true swindler, or an innocent caught in a web of deceit.



Joining Maniesh is Priya Bapat, who portrays the fiery and renowned lawyer Ritu Bhandari, adding intensity and depth to the courtroom battles.

Sushant Singh delivers a powerful performance as Sarvesh Pathania, a key character intricately entwined in Prince's world. Aksha Pardasany shines as Shaurya Chautala, the relentless and determined Crime Branch officer, who leaves no stone unturned in her pursuit of justice.

Maniesh said: "After Jugjugg Jeeyo, Rafuchakkar feels the right step as an actor. I love the challenge to push my boundaries and mould myself into different characters. And I have been fortunate enough to experiment with five characters in one for Rafuchakkar especially as it marks my digital debut as well..."

"It has been a wonderful experience, from going through a series of combinations and experiments for every look to the interesting process of actually slipping into them, I felt like I lived ages and lives in just one show."



Priya added: "Working on Rafuchakkar was an exciting experience. It offered me the opportunity to portray the role of a lawyer, which was a fresh and exciting challenge for me. I thoroughly enjoyed immersing myself in the nuances of body language and courtroom etiquette. Crafting lengthy courtroom speeches were particularly demanding, but thanks to the support of an exceptional team, the journey was incredibly smooth."

Sharing his excitement and talking about his character in Rafuchakkar, Sushant said "It's been an exhilarating experience to portray him on screen, exploring his motivations and inner conflicts. Working alongside such a talented ensemble cast and dedicated crew has been truly rewarding."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor