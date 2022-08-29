Manifest Season 4 to be out on Netflix in November

'Manifest' Season 4 part 1 is all set to premiere on Netflix on November 4.

Ten episodes long, Season 4 Part 1 premieres more than a year after NBC, where "Manifest" first aired, cancelled it. The show debuted on Netflix and shot to the top of the top 10 lists of the streaming service before it was cancelled. In August 2021, Netflix decided to renew it for the fourth and final season.

According to Variety, the first season of 'Manifest' spent 16 weeks in the top 10 on Netflix, but it didn't achieve that success just by its streaming debut. The season recently returned to the charts, this time during the viewing period of July 4-10. The following week, Seasons 2 and 3 did likewise. Because 'Manifest' was added to Netflix in India, Latin America, and the Nordic countries earlier this summer, it now has a wider audience.

The crew and passengers of Montego Air Flight 828 are followed throughout the series as they discover that the world has aged five years since they landed. Two years have passed since Grace (Athena Karkanis) was killed in Season 4. The Stone family is in disarray as Ben (Josh Dallas), who is devastated, continues to grieve for his wife and look for his kidnapped daughter, Eden (Brianna and Gianna Riccio). Ben has resigned from his position as co-captain of the lifeboat because he is so overcome with grief, leaving Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) to take control of it on her own. This is a nearly impossible task given that the passengers' every move is now being tracked by a government registry.

The arrival of a mysterious passenger carrying a package for Cal (Ty Doran) changes everything they know about Flight 828 and ultimately serves as the key to unlocking the mystery of the callings as the death date approaches and the passengers become more desperate for a means of survival. J.R. Along with Ramirez, other actors include Holly Taylor Daryl Edwards, Luna Blaise, Ty Doran, Parveen Kaur, and Matt Long.

( With inputs from ANI )

