Manish Malhotra reveals why Fatima Sana Shaikh has never been seen as a ‘heroine’

Mumbai, Nov 11 Designer Manish Malhotra recently revealed that actress Fatima Sana Shaikh was his first choice for the lead role in the upcoming film “Gustaakh Ishq - Kucch Pehle Jaisa.”

During the film's trailer launch event, the designer-turned-producer opened up about his vision for her character and shared that he wanted to present Fatima as a classic ‘heroine’—someone with grace, elegance, and old-world charm. “She’s never come as a ‘heroine’—with the dupatta and nazaakat,” Manish said, expressing his excitement about showcasing a new side of the actress on screen.

Recalling the moment when the film’s casting decisions were being made, Manish Malhotra shared, “The discussion continued, and I asked, why not Fatima? She's very petite and beautiful. She's always done such wonderful roles, but she's never come as a 'heroine' - with the dupatta and nazaakat.”

“So, I texted her, and she was very responsive. She asked for the script, and I sent it to her at about 8o' clock. Just when I went to sleep at about 11:30 pm, I got a message from her saying that 'I'm doing the film'. We had a lot of discussions.”

Manish Malhotra, who marks his debut as a producer with the film, also opened up about the thought process behind casting Vijay in the project. “Vibhu and my team, we had a lot of discussions on the cast. I think we were sitting in my atelier, and then Vijay’s name came up, and I said Vijay would be very good because they knew each other. I also knew Vijay but not so closely as we know each other now. And then of course he’s an intense actor, and I felt he would be great in a romantic role because an actor is an actor, and Vijay has the height and the look, all of it.”

On a related note, the upcoming romantic drama is directed by Vibhu Puri, and it unfolds as a poignant love story of passion and unspoken desire. “Gustaakh Ishq”, set amidst the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading kothis of Punjab, is produced by Manish Malhotra and his brother Dinesh Malhotra under Stage5 Production. The movie also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, and Sharib Hashmi.

It is slated to hit theatres on 28th November.

