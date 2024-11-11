Manish Malhotra: Tisca’s commitment to crafting ‘Saali Mohabbat’ with complexity made it more compelling

Mumbai, Nov 11 Designer Manish Malhotra’s maiden production “Saali Mohabbat” directed by Tisca Chopra is all set to have its world premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. He said her commitment to crafting this story with such complexity made it all the more compelling.

The thrilling “howdunit” suspense drama, is set to have its world premiere in Goa on November 22. It stars Radhika Apte, Divyenndu, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sauraseni Maitra, Sharat Saxena and Anurag Kashyap.

Producer Manish Malhotra shared his thoughts on selecting Saali Mohabbat as his first project, “With Stage5 Production, my aim is to create cinematic experiences that are gripping and thought-provoking. The moment I read the script of Saali Mohabbat, I was drawn to its intense and thrilling narrative.”

He said that at Stage5 Production, they collaborate with heartfelt passion and a deep love for the craft, working closely with directors to bring their vision onto the screen with artistry and care.

“Tisca Chopra’s commitment to crafting this story with such complexity made it all the more compelling. I’m incredibly thankful to Jio Studios and Jyoti Deshpande for their unwavering support and belief in this vision. It’s an honour to present Saali Mohabbat at IFFI, and I’m eager for audiences to immerse themselves in this thrilling journey.”

Tisca Chopra said “Saali Mohabbat” is a story close to her heart.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Manish Malhotra and Jio Studios for trusting in my vision and supporting my journey as a director. I hope audiences connect with its raw emotion and suspense and I couldn’t be more excited to present it at IFFI, a festival that celebrates diverse and bold voices in cinema.”

“Saali Mohabbat” weaves a tale of an unpretentious housewife who tells a story of infidelity, deceit and murder. While her listeners are riveted, one of them gets the message she intended.

Jyoti Deshpande, President of Media and Content Business at Reliance Industries, shared her happiness on the news, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Manish Malhotra, who is bringing his creative brilliance from the world of fashion to film—a natural progression for a visionary who has always made impactful statements. With Saali Mohabbat, Manish extends his legacy of creativity, now crafting stories that captivate just as his designs have.”

Jio Studios and Stage5 Production present “Saali Mohabbat”, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra and Manish Malhotra and directed by Tisca Chopra who would be making her directorial debut. The film stars Radhika Apte, Divyenndu, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sauraseni Maitra, Sharat Saxena and Anurag Kashyap.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor