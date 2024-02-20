Manisha Koirala: After 30 years, 100 films, I have earned my me time

Mumbai, Feb 20 Manisha Koirala has shared as to why she slowed down after turning 50.

The acclaimed actress shared that after having a career spanning over three decades. And 100 films, she has “earned” her “me time”.

Manisha took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of pictures, which she captioned: “A lot of people ask me what I'm doing these days...some genuinely asking but sometimes it's like asking at 53 you couldn't be doing much...true !!”

She added: “But happy too for I m tasting different flavour of life, doing only those things I love and that means, at times doing absolutely nothing and relaxing with my cats n dogs or with book, music and perusing spiritual learnings, learning to sing and dance, walk in the nature, gymming, globe trotting..”

“After 30 years and 100 films I think I have earned my me time...l work when I know I would love the process of work!!”

The actress, a cancer crusader, said that by the grace of god, good people are around her.

Manisha said: “I soak in their love and care...having lived alone most of my life in a buzzing city with most demanding profession that I absolutely adore yet filled with uncertainty not to forget being a celebrity one has to face too many ups and downs, good and bad people...good media and harmful fake news...without security of supportive circle of people and all alone !!”

The actress when looks back, she says she doesn’t know how she did it.

“I guess being younger one had a zeal to take the world head on...besides I think in your most loneliest times god sends angles and I had very handful of true friends !!! My memories are timeless treasures of my heart... like life, good n bad, happy n sad…”

Manisha concluded: “You see now I prefer much quieter, slower, less shocks, less drama, no more impulsive decisions but a thorough thought out long term thing...co creating peaceful, happy, healthy wholesome life !!”

Manisha stepped into the world of acting with the Nepali film ‘Pheri Bhetaula’ in 1989. It was in 1991, when she featured in the Hindi film ‘Saudagar’. She has starred in several acclaimed movies such as ‘1942: A Love Story’, ‘Bombay’, ‘Indian’, ‘Gupt: The Hidden Truth’, ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’, ‘Dil Se..’, ‘Kachche Dhaage’ and ‘Ek Chhotisi Love Story’, among many others.

On the work front, she will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heera Mandi’, which tells the tales of the lives of tawaifs at the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore, based during the Indian Independence movement against the British Raj.

