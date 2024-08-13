Manisha Koirala calls Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal ‘best couple in the film fraternity’

Mumbai, Aug 13 Actress Manisha Koirala met new parents Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal and said that they are the best couple in the film fraternity she has met.

Manisha met Richa, with whom she worked in the series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”, weeks after she welcomed her firstborn, a girl.

Sharing a picture from their home, Manisha wrote: “Most definitely the best couple in the film fraternity that I have met. Love the cozyness that surrounds their home… Thank you Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal for yesterday!! See you guys soon !! with Heeramandi writer n dear friend Moin Beg (sic).”

In the image, the 53-year-old actress is seen posing with Richa, Ali, and the writer of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed series Moin Beg.

On July 18, Richa and Ali announced the arrival of their first child, a daughter. In a joint statement, Richa and Ali confirmed that they welcomed a "healthy baby girl" on July 16.

The statement read: “We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.”

In February, the couple announced on social media that they were expecting their first child.

“Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar," a period drama, revolved around the lives of tawaifs in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Raj.

The show also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah Badussha.

Talking about Ali, he will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s “Metro... In Dino” and “Lahore 1947,” alongside Sunny Deol and Mani Ratnam’s upcoming directorial “Thug Life,” starring Kamal Haasan.

