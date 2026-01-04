Manisha Koirala receives the Kumari darshan in Nepal with folded hands & a quiet heart

Mumbai, Jan 4 Actress Manisha Koirala received the auspicious darshan of the Kumari in Nepal. Offering her gratitude, the 'Heeramandi' actress prayed for peace, wisdom, and harmony.

Manisha uploaded a video of her visit to the Kumari, along with a sea of devotees on social media, and wrote, "With folded hands and a quiet heart, I received Kumari’s darshan; in that sacred stillness, I offered my faith, my gratitude, and my surrender. May her grace dwell within us and bless our nation with peace, wisdom, and harmony (sic).”

For those who do not know, the Kumari tradition in Nepal involves the worship of a prepubescent girl as the Living Goddess.

This tradition is rooted in the belief that the Kumari is the physical manifestation of the goddess Taleju, a form of the goddess Durga. The practice dates back to the Malla dynasty (12th to 18th century).

The 'Dil Se..' actress keeps her InstaFam up to date with the various happenings from her everyday life.

Recently, Manisha paid a visit to Kerala, soaking in the mesmerizing natural beauty of the place.

She took to her official Instagram handle and posted a pic from her relaxing getaway.

The photograph showed Manisha posing amidst a lush green garden under a coconut tree. Looking beautiful in a white and blue ethnic attire, she faced the camera flaunting her mesmerizing smile.

Manisha stated that she is in love with the slower rhythm of life in Kerala.

"Love being in Kerala — amongst coconut trees, soft skies, and a slower rhythm of life (sic)", she captioned the post.

Before this, she gave the netizens a sneak peek into her serene Sunday.

Manisha dropped a photo of her father, Prakash Koirala, on her Instagram along with the caption, “Dad’s gentle vibe. Mom & me excited to go to the farmers’ market. meeting up with #friendslikefamily Furry family cuddles. Sundays don’t get better than this … #sundaymood (sic).”

