Manna Dey: The wrestler whose lent his voice to musical classics

When Chetan Anand was making a war movie based on the latest India-Pakistan conflict, there was one love song that was to be picturised on an IAF officer and they wanted a singer who could display a bit of gravitas while expressing his romantic feelings. It was a tall order but they knew just the man who could tick both the boxes Manna Dey.

The song was "Har taraf ab yahi afsaane hai/Hum teri aankhon ke dewaane hain" from "Hindustan Ki Kasam"

