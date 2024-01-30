Mannara Chopra Opens About Her Bond With Ankita Lokhande, Munawar's Win, and Her Bigg Boss 17 Journey

The finale of Bigg Boss 17 concluded on Sunday, with Munnawar Faruqui emerging as the winner. Abhishek Kumar secured the first runner-up position, while Mannara Chopra claimed the second runner-up spot. Mannara, known for her vivacious personality in the house, set a new benchmark for herself and was regarded as one of the most genuine individuals in the competition. Whether it was her conflicts with Ankita Lokhande or her friendship with Munnawar, she persevered until the end, and the audience believes she deserves her place in the top 3. As the season ends Mannara shared insights about her Bigg Boss journey, her friendship with Munnawar, and the possibility of reconciling with Ankita Lokhande.

In an interview with etime, Mannara Chopra mentioned that she did not hire a social media team or publicist. She expressed feeling like a warrior princess who emerged from the show victorious as the second runner-up. Delighted about being the first among the girls, she thanked the audience for their support, emphasizing that she didn't have any prior recognition, yet the audience propelled her to success. She promised to continue entertaining her fans.

Mannara on Munawar Friendship and his victory.

Munawar Faruqui's victory, she expressed regret, feeling that the final competition should have been between Abhishek and herself. She believed that the show was about showcasing one's true personality, and she realized post-show that people appreciated her relatable personality. She opined that Abhishek and she should have been the final contenders due to their authenticity, contrasting Munawar's portrayal of himself as something different from reality. She acknowledged that focusing more on her social media and hiring a publicist might have helped her win, but she gracefully accepted the outcome.

Mannara on her bond with Ankita Lokhande

Regarding friendship with Ankita Lokhande, she mentioned that everyone was doing well post-show and that everyone was friends. She also noted that Ankita was missing her family, mother, and dogs, and expressed confidence in Vicky bhai taking care of her.