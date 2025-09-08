Manoj Bajpayee reveals if he ever got scolded or beaten up for observing someone too much

Mumbai, Sep 8 Manoj Bajpayee revealed that, being an actor, he cannot help but observe people.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Bajpayee was asked: "Has it ever happened that you got scolded or beaten up for observing someone too much?"

Speaking to IANS, he replied: "It is a habit of mine that when I see something, I just get stuck, and this has been a very bad habit. Suppose I am observing a couple there, and I am finding it quite interesting, the conversation that is going on, the body language, and I am just observing and I am stuck there. This happened in London, in a mall, and suddenly the guy came to me."

Their conversation went like this:

Guy: "What's your problem?"

Bajpayee: "Nothing".

Guy: "Why are you staring at us?"

Bajpayee: "I was not staring at you".

Guy: "No, that made us uncomfortable."

However, luckily, Bajpayee's wife, Shabana Raza, arrived at the nick of time with the clothes she had shopped and saved him.

Bajpayee shared that observing everyday personalities brings authenticity to his roles, making acting a rich and fulfilling experience.

Bajpayee said: "I enjoy doing these roles, I enjoy playing common people because I relate to them. Each and every character that I read, I feel like I have seen them somewhere - in real life, in a documentary, in my initial days in Mumbai, in the train. When we were in theatre, observation was a big, big exercise for us."

Remembering his theatre days, 'Shool' actor added: "Once I spoke to a director and I said, 'We can't be observing all the time, people will eventually beat us up - Why are you looking at me? '" He made it very easy, he said, "Observation is such a big part of an actor's personality that even if he is not looking at someone, he is observing. So, make it a part of your personality". So we actors are like that- we are observers of our own life, we are observers of people's life, what's happening in society."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor