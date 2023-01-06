Manoj Bajpayee Twitter account hacked

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's Twitter account has been hacked. The actor took to Instagram to share the news.

He wrote, "My Twitter account has been hacked! Please do not engage with anything that comes from my profile today, until the issue is resolved. Working towards a resolution. I will keep you posted. Thank you."

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in the song 'Kudi Meri' alongside actors Abhimanyu Dassani and Dhvani Bhanushali which gathered decent responses from the audience.

He will next be seen in the power-packed courtroom drama 'Bandaa'.

The film marks the directorial debut of Apoorv Singh Karki in Hindi films who has helmed popular OTT shows like 'Aspirants', 'Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd', 'Flames', etc.

Speaking about the film, Manoj Bajpayee earlier said, "When Vinod Bhanushali & Suparn S Varma told me about the story, I was fascinated and immediately agreed to be a part of this beautiful script. The courtroom drama will enthral and intrigue the audience that Apoorv Karki will create, and we are excited as we start shooting today. I am sure this film is something people will remember for a really long time."

He will also be seen in the third part of the superhit web series 'Family Man'.

Created by Raj and DK, the show revolves around the story of a middle-class family man who is also a world-class spy, Srikant Tiwari, ably portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee. The third season of the show will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video this year, makers are yet to announce the show's release date.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor