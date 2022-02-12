Manushi Chhillar: Worked hard on myself to play Princess Sanyogita

Mumbai, Feb 12 Former beauty queen and debutante Manushi Chhillar currently awaits the release of her maiden film 'Prithviraj'. She says she worked harder on herself to play Princess Sanyogita in the movie.

'Prithviraj' is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty king Prithviraj Chauhan. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Manushi has been cast opposite Akshay as Prithviraj's love Princess Sanyogita.

Manushi says, "I'm ecstatic that we now have a date for Prithviraj's release on the big screen. It is the ultimate theatrical entertainer that needs to be watched in its full glory. I have been fortunate enough to have gotten this kind of launchpad and I'm hoping that I have done justice to the opportunity that I have got."

She adds, "I worked hard to get the part and I know that I worked on myself harder to play the role of Princess Sanyogita. It was a huge responsibility."

"I'm thrilled that people are appreciating how I'm looking in the film. I hope that they love how I have performed too because that's going to be my true test on screen."

'Prithviraj' is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. It will be released worldwide on June 10 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and in IMAX.

