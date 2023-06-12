Marathi actress Meera Joshi involved in car accident at Mumbai Pune expressway

Marathi actress Meera Joshi was involved in a serious car accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The actress survived the crash without any major injury In the aftermath of the accident, Joshi expressed her gratitude and emotions in a poignant video posted on her Instagram account. She emotionally referred to her car as a dear friend and expressed sorrow over its damaged condition. In the video, she is heard saying, “Dear friend, how many places we have roamed day and night, in summer and rain. We took care of each other in all situations. Despite such a terrible accident today, you protected me and didn’t let me get even a scratch. Thank you. Every journey has an end. Our journey of about 90,000 miles. I will miss you. Rest now.”

Meera initially started he career as a side dancer then gave audition for several dance reality shows and was a part of the shows like Dhina Dhin Dha on DD Sahyadri, Street Dance on UTV Bindass, Khallas Dance Ekach Chance on Mi Marathi, Dance Maharashtra Dance on Zee Marathi, Dance India Dance on Zee Tv and Dholkicya Talavar on Colors Marathi.

Her acting debut happened with the serial on Mi Marathi titled 'Majhe Mann Tujhe Zale'. Later she was seen in many serials like Devayani on Star Pravah, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan on MTv, Dilko Aaj Phir Jeene ki Tamman Hai on DD National, Kahe Diya Pardes on Zee Marathi, Dil Dosti Dobara on Zee Marathi, Tuza Maza break up on Zee Marathi, Kulaswamini on Star Pravah, Ti Phulrani on Sony Marathi, Madam Sir on Sab Tv, Bayko Ashi Havi on Colors Marathi, Tuzyha Ishqacha Naadkhula on Star Pravah and Sonyachi Pavla on Colors Marathi. She has appeared in more than 20 songs and modeled for more than 300 brands. Apart from that she has also received awards like Best Actress Global Icon Of The Year 2020 Award for the Web Sketch 'Conversation After Sex'. Poornawad Yuva Forum Youth Icon of the Year 2019 Budhbhushan Jeevan Gaurav Puraskar Best Actress 2017 Nrityakala Best Youth Artist Award 2017 Avishkar Puraskar 2011.