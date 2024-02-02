Margot Robbie Addresses Oscars Snub for 'Barbie

Margot Robbie reacted to the Oscars snubbing her and Greta Gerwig for Best Actress and Director respectively. The development sparked a huge uproar among several Hollywood actors who expressed their dismay. Now, finally, Barbie actor Margot Robbie has voiced her opinion on the same. The actor herself is not upset at not getting the nomination. "There is no reason to feel bad when you know that you are blessed by God. To be honest, I think Greta should have been nominated for direction. What she has done happens only once in a career and a lifetime. But, it was a great year for all films," said Robbie. She also expressed her happiness at Barbie receiving eight nominations at the Oscars.

After the nomination list came out, gradually rumors started about it, and the issue was raised of the criteria for nominations. The first finger was pointed by Barbie actor Ryan himself, who expressed his displeasure by issuing a statement immediately after the nominations. "Without Barbie, Ken (Ryan's character) does not exist. Similarly, without Greta, the Barbie film does not exist. Both of them have a huge contribution to making this film popular," said the actor. Ryan further said that it would not be enough to just say that he is disappointed that both of them did not get nominations.

The 96th Academy Awards, or the Oscars 2024, is scheduled to take place on March 11 (IST) at the Dolby Theatres in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Late night show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the event for the fourth time.