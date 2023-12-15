'Mark Antony' director Adhik Ravichandran ties knot with Aishwarya Prabhu

Aishwarya Prabhu, daughter of esteemed actor Prabhu and sister to actor Vikram Prabhu, tied the knot with Adhik Ravichandran, the director of the film "Mark Antony" in Chennai today on December 15, 2023.The wedding ceremony was attended by several celebrities.

Among the many celebrities who attended the wedding was 'Mark Antony' actor Vishal, who extended his warm wishes to the newly married couple. Sending his regards, actor Vishal wrote, " So damn happy for u my darling Adhik and my dearest sister Aishwarya on your wedding today and starting a new chapter in your lives and u hav the universe s blessings and especially your parents prabhu sir and punitha aunty's positivity and blessings now. Coming to the point, having married my sister dear Adhik u better take care of her like a princess as u hav already dealt with an action hero. U know wats in store, Lol, just kidding, I know u will. Wat a coincidence all my sisters are named Aishwarya. God bless u both with peace happiness and prosperity. Loads of luv always.”

According to Filmi Beat reports, Aishwarya Prabhu's first marriage in 2009, to Kunal, actor Prabhu's younger sister Thenmozhi's son, ended in divorce due to familial strains. After the divorce, she pursued her passion for baking, establishing a successful cake-making business. During this period, her friendship with director Adhik Ravichandran blossomed into a romantic relationship, leading to their recent wedding. Both families approved of their union.

The wedding ceremony, graced by celebrities such as Jayalalitha and Ajith Kumar, resonated with the grandeur expected from the lineage of Sivaji Ganesan. Adhik Ravichandran's recent blockbuster film, 'Mark Antony,' which grossed an impressive Rs. 100 crore, added more flair to the celebratory occasion. According to reports, the young director is all set to team up with actor Ajith soon for his next film.