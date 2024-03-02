Mark Zuckerberg, wife Priscilla Chan ready for day 2 of Anant, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities in jungle themed outfits

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 2 : Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan are all ready to attend day 2 of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Taking to Instagram, Zuckerberg treated fans with a new picture featuring himself and his wife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "It's getting wild out here."

Zuckerberg and Chan posed together in jungle jungle-themed outfits.

Chan wore a strappy-sleeved animal print dress.

Zuckerberg on the other hand jungle abstracts print on his shirt that he paired with white pants.

On Friday, Zuckerberg took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures with his wife as they got all decked up for the grand event.

He captioned the post, "Love an Indian wedding. Congrats to Anant and Radhika!"

In the pictures, Zuckerberg and Chan could be seen exuding major couple goals as they twin in all-black outfits.

The Meta CEO looked dapper as he wore a black blazer paired with matching pants and a black t-shirt.

Chan, on the other hand, looked beautiful as she wore a cut-sleeve black dress.

She kept her hair open and accessorized her look with statement jewelry.

Day 1 kickstarted at 5.30 pm, with 'An Evening in Everland at the Conservatory', which will have 'Elegant Cocktail' as the dress code for the guests, followed by welcome speeches by the family.

It was followed by 'Cirque De Soleil', which is being described as "a spectacle of extraordinary performances", followed by 'Vantara Show' which is being described as "Marvel at the beauty of the Animal kingdom".

Post the Vantara Show, the grand pre-wedding festivities will feature a special 'Drone Show', about which an official release stated "watch the sky come alive with a never seen before dazzling display".

International pop star Rihanna electrified the pre-wedding celebrations on Friday with an amazing performance, marking her debut appearance in India.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika in Jamnagar have become the talk of the town.

From Pop sensation Rihanna's performance to a special drone show, Ambani's three-day pre-wedding festivities are going to be a grand affair.

From Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, who's who from different fields has arrived to attend the lavish celebrations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor