Matthew Broderick tests positive for COVID-19

After Daniel Craig, veteran star Matthew Broderick has become the latest celebrity to contract COVID-19.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Broderick's diagnosis was confirmed by his spokesperson in a statement.

The spokesperson stated that the ' Ferris Bueller's Day Off' star received the result just before his performance of Plaza Suite.

"Everyone wishes (Broderick) a speedy recovery," the statement read.

Fortunately, Broderick's wife and Plaza Suite co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, tested negative and will perform. Broderick is expected to return to the show on Friday, April 15.

Other Broadway productions to be recently affected by COVID-19 include Daniel Craig's Macbeth.

( With inputs from ANI )

