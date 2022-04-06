Matthew Broderick tests positive for COVID-19
By ANI | Published: April 6, 2022 08:38 AM2022-04-06T08:38:03+5:302022-04-06T08:45:13+5:30
After Daniel Craig, veteran star Matthew Broderick has become the latest celebrity to contract COVID-19.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, Broderick's diagnosis was confirmed by his spokesperson in a statement.
The spokesperson stated that the ' Ferris Bueller's Day Off' star received the result just before his performance of Plaza Suite.
"Everyone wishes (Broderick) a speedy recovery," the statement read.
Fortunately, Broderick's wife and Plaza Suite co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, tested negative and will perform. Broderick is expected to return to the show on Friday, April 15.
Other Broadway productions to be recently affected by COVID-19 include Daniel Craig's Macbeth.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor