Matthew McConaughey celebrates 12th anniversary with wife Camila, shares sweet PDA photo
Los Angeles, June 10 Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey celebrated 12 years of marital bliss.
Matthew (54) marked the special occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post — which Camila later shared on her own Instagram page, reports ‘People’ magazine.
The post featured a photo of the actor kissing his wife on the forehead, wearing a cowboy hat and jean jacket. "Thank you", he captioned the post, adding the hashtag "#happyanniversary”.
As per ‘People’, Matthew and Camila, a model and entrepreneur, first met in 2006 at a club. The actor had earlier revealed that it was love at first sight for him.
"Out of the corner of my eye, this sort of aqua-green figure went floating across the frame about 20 feet in front of me," the Oscar winner said at the time, recalling the moment he and Brazilian-born Camila met.
He told ‘People’: "My eyes went up and I remember what came out of my mouth. I didn’t say, 'Who is that?' I went, 'What is that?'. 'This is not the kind of woman you call over across the room, McConaughey. Get your ass out of your chair and go get her’. Which I did.”
The pair welcomed son Levi on July 7, 2008, and daughter Vida on January 3, 2010, before they tied the knot in 2012, in a three-day-long ceremony held at their Austin, Texas, home.
