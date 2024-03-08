Matthew McConaughey, wife reveal real reason why they left Hollywood

Los Angeles, March 8 Actor Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila have revealed the real reason behind why they decided to leave Hollywood.

They said that their quieter life has less “drama”.

The family were in Austin for several weeks to deal with a family crisis, when they made the decision to make it their permanent home. Prior to that, they were living in Malibu, where Camila said she "grew everything in the yard", and added: "I had bees making honey."

After spending weeks away in Texas, Camila described something changed in her husband, reports mirror.co.uk.

"The gravity is very different in Texas," she told Southern Living magazine.

The couple was driving back from the actor's mum's house when it hit them that it was time for a change.

Camilla asked him: "You want to move don't you?"

McConaughey was driving at the time and said: "Yep."

After moving to Texas, with their children, Camila said their lives changed for the better.

"Ritual came back, whether that was Sunday church, sports, dinner together as a family every night, or staying up after that telling stories in the kitchen, sitting at the island pouring drinks and nibbling while retelling them all in different ways than we told them before. "

The family loved the slower pace of life too.

He said: "Time slowed down. The clock was right. The body clock."

