Matthias Schweighofer set to star in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Actor Matthias Schweighofer of 'Army Of The Dead' fame will be joining the sprawling cast of filmmaker Christopher Nolan's World War II epic 'Oppenheimer'.

According to Deadline, details behind who Schweighofer will be playing are unknown at this time.

'Oppenheimer' will star Cillian Murphy, who will portray the title role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who ran the Manhattan Project that led to the invention of the atomic bomb.

Other cast member includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett and Kenneth Branagh, among several others.

The film, based on Kai Bird's 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer', will bow on July 21, 2023, a slot typically saved for Nolan films in the past.

It's also roughly two weeks before the anniversary of the dropping of the bomb on Hiroshima.

As per Deadline, Nolan is directing from his own script and is producing alongside Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven.

( With inputs from ANI )

