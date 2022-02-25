"May democracy always prevail": Gauahar Khan reacts on Russia-Ukraine crisis

Actress Gauahar Khan has penned a long note on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The former Bigg Boss winner took to her Instagram stories to shared her thoughts on the war. She wrote, "We All Know Who The Dangerous Leaders Are We Ignore Or Be Silent. Until They Decide To Finally Show Who They Really Are N What Their Intentions Have Been Forever! Putin Showed Up Finally. I Pray For #Ukraine It's The Saddest. But The World Stayed Quiet On Soooo Many Countries Being Destroyed. Libya, Syria. Palestine, Afghanistan N So Many More. Watch Out For The Fascist Leaders! And Act! Act Against Bigotry. Act Against Injustice, Fight Against Division And Hatred. May Democracy Always Prevail May God Protect Innocent People (sic)."

She shared a video of people protesting against the war in Russia and wrote, "Common sense ! Stand against bigotry , war , injustice, hatred ! Stop it all (sic)."Russia pressed on with its invasion of Ukraine on Friday, attacking the country from multiple sides and advancing towards the capital Kyiv, where multiple explosions were heard in the early hours. In a video address, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that at least 137 people, both servicemen and civilians, had been killed and hundreds more wounded. The West imposed fresh sanctions on Russia, aimed at cutting off its largest banks and preventing the country from importing critical technology. Thousands of Russians, shocked by the invasion, took to the streets in several cities, and signed open letters and online petitions demanding the Kremlin halt the assault. Nearly 2,000 people were detained by the police.

