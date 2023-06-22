Meet Adivi Sesh's new friends Tooti, Frooti

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 : Actor Adivi Sesh on Thursday introduced his fans to his new friends on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Adivi treated fans with cute pictures of his cute kitten.

The actor looked happiest while posing with the new members of his family.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Adopted two baby Kitten Sisters! Say hello to Tooti & Frooti!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, he was last seen in 'Major' and was lauded for his performance.

'Major' depicted the real-life story of Sandeep Unnikrishnan and the tragic events of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Helmed by Sashi Karan Tikka, 'Major' also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma.

In the film, Adivi essays the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life, while fighting terrorists and rescuing 14 hostages in the Taj Mahal Hotel.

Major has won the hearts of millions of viewers, and Adivi Sesh's portrayal of Sandeep Unnikrishnan has been highly praised.

Bankrolled by Sony Pictures International Productions, GMB Entertainment Pvt Limited and A+S Movies, 'Major' was released in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam on June 3, 2022.

Apart from that, the highly anticipated film 'G2' set to commence shooting soon on an international scale, and the recent announcement of an untitled project in the action-love story genre.

