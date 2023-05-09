'Meg 2: The Trench' trailer: Jason Statham back to fight three giant sharks

Washington [US], May 9 : The next instalment of Hollywood actor Jason Statham's shark thriller 'The Meg' enthralling trailer was unveiled on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Jason Statham treated fans to the trailer.

Sharing the trailer, he wrote, "#Meg2 in theaters August 4."

According to Variety, a US-based media house, in the first official trailer for 'Meg 2: The Trench', Jason Statham encounters not one or two, but three deep-sea prehistoric sharks as well as a huge creature with numerous tentacles.

A sequel was announced shortly after "The Meg" earned USD 530 million globally in 2018. The Megalodon, a species of enormous shark once believed to be extinct, attacked a party of scientists' submersible in the first movie. Now, Warner Bros. has pulled back the curtain on the film after debuting its first trailer ahead of the movie's Aug. 4 premiere.

In the new video, Statham is shown working alongside Wu Jing, a huge Chinese star who has been in blockbusters including 'The Wandering Earth', 'Wolf Warrior', and 'The Battle at Lake Changjin'. Before taking on a trio of sharks at a tourist attraction at sea level, the pair lead an underwater expedition to the ocean's bottom to study new mals. Of course, a lot of people are caught in the jaws.

Alongside Statham, Wiu, Cliff Curtis, Sienna Guillory, Skyler Samuels, Page Kennedy, Shuya Sophia Cai, and Sergio Peris-Mencheta, 'Meg 2' will also feature. Li Bingbing, who starred in "The Meg" alongside Statham, won't be appearing in the follow-up, as per Variety.

The 1997 techno-thriller 'Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror' by Steve Alten served as the inspiration for the movie 'The Meg.' The authors of 'Meg 2' as well as Dean Georgaris, Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber wrote the original adaption. The upcoming sequel is being directed by Ben Wheatley.

