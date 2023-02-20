Megan Fox returns to Instagram, addresses 'baseless' MGK cheating allegations

Los Angeles, Feb 20 Actress Megan Fox claims no third parties were involved in her and rapper Machine Gun Kelly's alleged split.

The actress returned to Instagram on Sunday to set the record straight amid various reports that her fiance was unfaithful, reports pagesix.com.

"There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons," the 'Jennifer's Body' star wrote in a statement via her Notes app.

"While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now."

All other posts from Fox's feed have been archived after she temporarily deactivated her account last weekend.

She is also currently following zero people after previously hitting the follow button on Harry Styles, Timothee Chalamet and Eminem, the latter of whom MGK notoriously feuded with over the years.

As Page Six previously reported, the rumour mill went wild with theories during Super Bowl 2023 weekend when Fox, 36, shared a cryptic Instagram post, unfollowed MGK, 32, and eventually deactivated her account.

All of this occurred after the two attended Drake's show for Hollywood group's annual Homecoming Super Bowl party Friday night in Arizona and the "Bloody Valentine" rocker's performance at Sports Illustrated's The Party one night later.

At the time, fans immediately speculated that MGK may have cheated on Fox, with many pointing to guitarist Sophie Lloyd.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor