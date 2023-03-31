Megan Thee Stallion in talks to star in Josh and Benny Safdie's new film

Los Angeles [US], March 31 : Megan Thee Stallion may star in the latest film from Josh and Benny Safdie.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Netflix project is set to reteam the duo with their Uncut Gems star Adam Sandler. The plot for the project is being kept under wraps and it is unclear what role Megan Thee Stallion (nee Megan Pete) will play.

The three-time Grammy winner has been making more inroads into Hollywood, having appeared on episodes of series like P-Valley and She-Hulk. In 2022, she hosted Saturday Night Live.

She is set to make her feature debut in the A24 musical comedy F***ing Identical Twins, based on the stage show of the same name, starring alongside Nathan Lane, Bowen Yang and Megan Mullally.

The Safdie brothers, who broke out with Robert Pattinson starrer Good Time, last directed the dramatic thriller Uncut Gems.

