Meghan Markle contributes recipe to Chef Jose Andres' new cookbook

Washington [US], March 15 : Meghan Markle will share the recipe of her favourite cake in a new charity cookbook.

Penguin Random House announced that chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen releasing its first cookbook and confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex, is contributing a recipe, reported People, a US-based media company.

Meghan's lemon olive oil cake will be featured in The World Central Kitchen Cookbook: Feeding Humty, Feeding Hope. The book is set to hit shelves on Sept. 12. Michelle Obama, Guy Fieri, Emeril Lagasse and Ayesha Curry are also contributing, and all proceeds from the text will benefit the nonprofit's emergency response efforts.

"The cookbook is a captivating collection of stories and recipes from renowned chefs, local cooks, and friends of the global nonprofit, which feeds communities impacted by natural disasters and humtarian crises," said a statement on Meghan and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation website.

The lemon cake might seem familiar, as the Duchess of Sussex previously made it for a special occasion. In March 2021, Meghan sent the treat to a group of female restaurateurs in Chicago who partnered with World Central Kitchen to feed those in need during the pandemic.

The Duchess of Sussex's latest foray isn't her first time collaborating on a cookbook. In 2018, she was instrumental in the release of Together: Our Community Cookbook after cooking with a group of women who suffered after the Grenfell Tower tragedy at the Hubb Community Kitchen. Meghan wrote the foreword for the collection of 50 recipes, and a portion of the proceeds benefitted the community cooking space.

