Meghan Trainor, Daryl Sabara welcomes second baby boy, Barry Bruce

Washington [US], July 5 : American singer Meghan Trainor and American actor Daryl Sabara are now a family of four after the singer announced the birth of her second son on Saturday, PEOPLE reported.

Trainor posted several photos of their newborn son, Barry Bruce Trainor, including him being held by family members and her in her hospital room before her c-section on her Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuSjgV-yXzF/

"On July 1st (our 7-year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world. He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz...and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin-to-skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us.", Trainor captioned the post.

Riley, the couple's 2-year-old son, is also excited to be a big brother, according to Sabara. He's "so ready to have a permanent friend," he admitted in June.

"He definitely enjoys pointing to Meghan's stomach and saying 'baby,' as well as kissing her stomach." So it's definitely cuter than we imagined," Sabara said.

Sabara also revealed that Trainor, who had gestational diabetes during her first pregnancy, was "doing really well" and did not develop the condition again this time.

"She is a trooper," said the actor. "The amount of things that she does pregnant, and just in general, I mean she's a superwoman. I just am in awe of her."

Trainor told PEOPLE in April that she and Sabara can't wait for Riley to have a sibling.

"I look at my husband and go, 'We are so lucky,'" Trainor said. "I am the best version of myself." Each child will bring a new version of me that I believe will be badass so I'll need at least four!"

