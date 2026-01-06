'Mellisai' is a movie on ordinary lives, quiet dreams, honest emotions: Actor Kishore

Chennai, Jan 6 Actor Kishore, who plays the lead in director Dhirav's upcoming adorable drama 'Mellisai', admits that the film has had a profound impact on him and is thankful for the people behind it.

The actor will be seen in a refreshingly grounded avatar as a physical-education teacher in this film. The role he portrays will be worlds apart from his usually intense cop roles and gritty performances of the past.

Sources in the unit of the film say that the film's narrative gently explores everyday lives, quiet dreams and emotional truths.

Talking about 'Mellisai', actor Kishore says the film deeply affected him and expresses gratitude for the people behind it.

He says, “'Mellisai' came to me as a story about ordinary lives with unfulfilled dreams, responsibilities and hope. It felt honest, without gimmicks. Playing this character reminded me why I love acting: to stay close to life. I’m grateful to our director, producers, my co-actors and every technician who shaped this journey with sensitivity. This film is special because the heart of it truly belongs to the team.”

Written and directed by Dhirav, the film will also feature Subatra Robert, George Mariyan, Harish Uthaman, newcomers Dhananya, Jaswant Manikandan, Proaktiv Prabakaran and Kannan Bharathi in pivotal roles.

Produced by Hashtag FDFS Productions, the banner behind the critically-appreciated 'Veppam Kulir Mazhai', the film, sources claim, will weave its emotional arc across parallel timelines, celebrating love, aspiration and redemption.

With music composed by Shankar Rangarajan forming the soul of the narrative, the film has beautiful visuals shot by cinematographer Devaraj. Interestingly, this film marks Devaraj's debut as a cinematographer.

Sources in the know say that the makers of 'Mellisai' are looking to have the film released as soon as possible. "The film is slated for an early-2026 theatrical release and it is likely to provide a warm, uplifting experience for its audiences," informs a source in the unit.

--IANS

mkr/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor