Met Gala to Heart of Stone: Alia Bhatt goes global

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 : Actor Alia Bhatt's Met Gala debut look has received a big thumbs up from fashion police, fans, colleagues and of course her family.

The 'Student of the Year' star hit the iconic red carpet in a dreamy white gown designed by fashion designer Prabal Gurung.

This year's theme was 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label, Page Six reported.

Alia made her debut at the fashion night on Monday. The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star opted for a beautiful white gown with pearl embellishment all over it by designer Prabal Gurung.

She teamed the gown with embellished gloves, matching diamond earrings and rings. For the glam, she opted for a centre-parted half-tied ponytail, high heels, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, nude lip shade, and a dewy base.

This appearance of Alia will precede her Hollywood debut in 'Heart of Stone'.

Several pictures and videos of the star went viral on social media in which she could be seen posing for the camera at the Gala.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a string of pictures of her outfits which she captioned, "Met Gala Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CruL6K3oG_u/

"I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I'm so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls... and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it's white, for my Choup-ED," she added.

Alia Bhatt is one of the best actresses in Bollywood currently. From playing 'Sehmat' in the spy-thriller 'Raazi' to 'Ganga' in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', she has delivered some versatile performances, winning over both fans and critics.

After making a mark in Bollywood, she is now all set to take over Hollywood by storm.

Alia will be making her Hollywood debut alongside the 'Wonder Woman' actor Gal Gadot in the upcoming action-thriller 'Heart of Stone'.

Helmed by Tom Harper, 'Heart of Stone' is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible. The movie also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia. The movie is slated to release exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in August 2023.

In September, last year, the makers of the film unveiled the first look, which received massive responses from the fans.

The video opens with a long shot of a bike speeding through a coastal road and a desert. Then comes a voiceover, which goes, "You know what you signed up forno friends, no relationships. What we do is too important."

The clip then provides the first glimpse of Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone amid montages of desolate neighbourhoods. Afterwards, the clip offers a behind-the-scenes look at some of the action and stunt scenes from the movie as well as a sneak peek at how they ultimately play out.

During some of the BTS scenes in the video, Alia Bhatt, says," It has these characters that you connect with and feel for."

The video also reveals that her character in the film is called Keya Dhawan. However, she is wary not to spill any details about her character.

Alia also filmed several action scenes for the movie. Last year, visuals of the diva filming scenes with her visible pregnancy bump appeared online and created a huge buzz.

In an interview with Variety, Alia earlier said, "It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I'm also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It's something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated."

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Alia in an action avatar opposite Hollywood star Gal Gadot.

Interestingly, Alia's film will be clashing with her husband Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming action-thriller 'mal'.

'Heart of Stone' will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix whereas 'mal' will be getting a theatrical release.

Talking about her Bollywood projects, she was last seen in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra -Part 1: Shiva' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in lead roles and was declared a blockbuster.

She will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming 'Rocky aur R Ki Prem Kah' opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Apart from that, she also has Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her kitty.

