MeToo Accused Sajid Khan to be part of Bigg Boss 16?

Filmmaker Sajid Khan who has been away from the limelight after being accused of sexual harassment by female colleagues in 2018 is set for a big comeback. According to reports, the Heyy Babby director, is likely to come on board for controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. As per the report of News18, the makers are trying to get Heyy Babyy and Housefull director, Sajid Khan on board for the upcoming season.

The report further says that makers are planning to spice up the concept by bringing some unusual people together, and Khan can be a valuable addition to the season. If Sajid Khan actually features in Bigg Boss 16, the channel and makers can be sure that there eyeballs around owing to the controversies and news Sajid has been linked to. For the unversed, Khan was earlier in a relationship with actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress is currently in the midst of controversy owing to her association with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Not one or two but six women including some popular names like Sherlyn Chopra, Mandana Karimi, Aahana Kumra, Saloni Chopra and Rachel White among others had accused Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct. Following the charges, the Housefull 4 director stepped down from his directorial post.

On the work front, Bhushan Kumar-owned T-Series has announced a film called 100% to be directed by Sajid Khan. The film will star John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill. In the past, Khan has directed Heyy Babyy (2007), Housefull (2010), Housefull 2 (2012), Himmatwala (2013) and Humshakals (2014). The film is slated for a Diwali release.