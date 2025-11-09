Miles Caton reveals which 'Sinners' castmate gave him "best advice"

Washington DC [US], November 9 : Actor Miles Caton has opened up about the guidance he received from his Sinners co-stars, revealing that Omar Benson Miller offered him the "best advice" during the making of the 1932-set vampire horror film, according to People.

Speaking to People at the Time100 Next Gala in New York City, Caton, 20, reflected on learning from his experienced castmates while on set. "I feel like [I learned] a little bit from everybody. I'm really cool with Mike [Michael B. Jordan], [writer and director] Ryan [Coogler], of course, and Omar Benson Miller," he said. "Shout out to Omar Miller, man. He's got the best advice."

Caton emphasised that he treated the project as a learning opportunity, absorbing lessons from every member of the cast and crew. He also highlighted the impact of observing Coogler, 39, in his directorial role. "I learned so much from Ryan being on set and more from what he did than the things that he told me. Just seeing how he operates, seeing the way he treats people, seeing the way he runs his ship and how everybody just has so much respect for him," Caton said, as quoted by People.

The admiration is mutual. In a tribute to Caton as a TIME100 honouree, Coogler praised the young actor's versatility and professionalism. "We threw Miles Caton to the wolves... or to the gators. This 19-year-old kid hadn't been in a movie before and didn't play guitar, but we needed him to play a generational musician in our film... He had to learn to play slide on a resonator guitar, write music, move to New Orleans, learn stunt choreography, get covered in special-effects makeup and fake blood, and shoot intimate scenes and ones in the water," Coogler wrote.

He added, "Miles didn't just do it all with grace, professionalism and humility, he made it look easy. I have never been so impressed by someone so young, and I have no doubt Miles is destined for greatness," as quoted by People.

